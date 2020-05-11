US Capital Area Registers Decline in New COVID-19 Cases - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The US capital area saw a decline in new coronavirus cases over the weekend, a tally of data from local officials revealed on Monday.

Washington and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia reported a combined reduction of more than 200 cases.

Overall, Maryland remains the most affected in the region with 33,373 confirmed cases while Virginia has registered 25,070 and Washington 6,389.

The US COVID-19 death toll is closing in on 80,000 with more than 1.3 million cases confirmed overall, according to Johns Hopkins University.