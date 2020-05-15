UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area Registers First Decline In New COVID-19 Cases In 5 Days - Officials

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 09:59 PM

US Capital Area Registers First Decline in New COVID-19 Cases in 5 Days - Officials

The US capital area registered its first decline in new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in five days, official data revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The US capital area registered its first decline in new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in five days, official data revealed on Friday.

The entire region, comprising of the nation's capital and neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia, added a combined 2,077 new cases in the last 24 hours compared with 2,310 cases a day before. The overall total exceeded 72,500, while the death toll jumped to 3,137.

"The Maryland is now reporting 36,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. We have added 1,083 cases since yesterday, governor spokesperson Kata Hall said on Twitter. "Number of deaths: 1,792.

"

Virginia registered 28,672 cases and 977 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department noted.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser reported 135 new cases and 10 deaths related to the coronavirus.

"Tragically, 368 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said, adding that the overall positive case total now jumped to 6,871.

Maryland and Virginia are starting phase one of their respective recovery plans on Friday. That excludes the nation capital's suburbs in both states, which will start reopening later. Washington extended its stay-at-home order until June 8.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Twitter Virginia June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

1 hour ago

Russia launches virus antibody testing, says footb ..

10 seconds ago

Pentagon Reports 77 New Coronavirus Cases Within U ..

12 seconds ago

COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Grows by 793 Amid Lock ..

14 seconds ago

US Special Envoy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister ..

16 seconds ago

US Expects to Have One or More COVID-19 Vaccines b ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.