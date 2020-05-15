US Capital Area Registers First Decline in New COVID-19 Cases in 5 Days - Officials

The US capital area registered its first decline in new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in five days, official data revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The US capital area registered its first decline in new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in five days, official data revealed on Friday.

The entire region, comprising of the nation's capital and neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia, added a combined 2,077 new cases in the last 24 hours compared with 2,310 cases a day before. The overall total exceeded 72,500, while the death toll jumped to 3,137.

"The Maryland is now reporting 36,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. We have added 1,083 cases since yesterday, governor spokesperson Kata Hall said on Twitter. "Number of deaths: 1,792.

"

Virginia registered 28,672 cases and 977 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department noted.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser reported 135 new cases and 10 deaths related to the coronavirus.

"Tragically, 368 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said, adding that the overall positive case total now jumped to 6,871.

Maryland and Virginia are starting phase one of their respective recovery plans on Friday. That excludes the nation capital's suburbs in both states, which will start reopening later. Washington extended its stay-at-home order until June 8.