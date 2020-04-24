UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area Registers More Than 1,600 COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths In Day - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Capital Area Registers More Than 1,600 COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths in Day - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The US capital of Washington and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia confirmed more than 1,600 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 95 deaths in last 24 hours, local officials said on Friday.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 16,616 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have added 879 cases since yesterday," the governor's spokesperson Kata Hall said on Twitter.

The state's death toll had reached 723, while another 75 fatalities could possibly be linked to COVID-19, Hall said.

Data from Maryland's Health Department shows the bulk of the infections are among residents of Prince George's County and Montgomery County, both of which border the capital city.

Washington itself confirmed 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, which brought the capital's total death toll to 153, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

"The District's reported data for Thursday, April 23, 2020, includes 167 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 3,528," she added.

The state of Virginia meanwhile registered 11,594 cases and 410 deaths related to COVID-19, the Department of Health said.

Most of Virginia's cases have been recorded in its suburbs which border Washington, according to state data. 

Related Topics

Governor Washington Twitter Prince George Virginia Montgomery April Border 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

27 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

1 hour ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

2 hours ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.