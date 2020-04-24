US Capital Area Registers More Than 1,600 COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths in Day - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The US capital of Washington and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia confirmed more than 1,600 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 95 deaths in last 24 hours, local officials said on Friday.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 16,616 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have added 879 cases since yesterday," the governor's spokesperson Kata Hall said on Twitter.

The state's death toll had reached 723, while another 75 fatalities could possibly be linked to COVID-19, Hall said.

Data from Maryland's Health Department shows the bulk of the infections are among residents of Prince George's County and Montgomery County, both of which border the capital city.

Washington itself confirmed 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, which brought the capital's total death toll to 153, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

"The District's reported data for Thursday, April 23, 2020, includes 167 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 3,528," she added.

The state of Virginia meanwhile registered 11,594 cases and 410 deaths related to COVID-19, the Department of Health said.

Most of Virginia's cases have been recorded in its suburbs which border Washington, according to state data.