US Capital Area Registers Spike in New COVID-19 Cases - Official Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The US national capital area registered more than 1,850 new COVID-19 infections within the past 24 hours, an increase of 16 percent in the average daily case count, official data revealed on Monday.

The whole region, consisting of Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, registered 1,852 cases in the last 24 hours compared with 1,585 positive tests on Sunday, according to a tally of numbers released by local officials and health departments.

The spike comes as Maryland and Virginia begin reopening although some Washington suburbs have not lifted home stays because they do not meet the criteria. Washington's home stay order will be in place until June 8.

Maryland added 958 cases since yesterday, the governor's office said. Overall, Maryland has confirmed 39,762 cases and 1,903 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed 147 new cases and 9 additional deaths, bringing the respective totals to 7,270 and 392.

Virginia has registered 31,140 cases and 1,014 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the state's health department.

The US as of Monday afternoon was on the verge of surpassing 1.5 million in COVID-19 cases and appears set to cross the 90,000 death toll mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.