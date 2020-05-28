UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area Registers Spike In New COVID-19 Cases As Region Prepares For Reopening

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

US Capital Area Registers Spike in New COVID-19 Cases as Region Prepares for Reopening

The US capital area registered twice as many new COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared to the previous day as the region begins reopening from lockdowns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The US capital area registered twice as many new COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared to the previous day as the region begins reopening from lockdowns.

The entire region, comprising of Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, has registered 2,524 new COVID-19 cases and 118 related deaths in the last 24 hours, compared with 1,185 positive tests and 103 fatalities on Wednesday, official data revealed.

Maryland is now reporting 49,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,307 deaths, while Virginia has 41,401 cases and 1,338 mortalities, according to the states' health departments.

In Washington, the COVID-19 death toll jumped to 453, while overall positive cases reached 8,492, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

Related Topics

Washington Virginia From

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

2 hours ago

Bodies of last two missing French snowmobilers fou ..

4 minutes ago

Humanitarian spirit forced him to work fearlessly: ..

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe opposition leaders granted bail after 'pu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.