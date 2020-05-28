US Capital Area Registers Spike in New COVID-19 Cases as Region Prepares for Reopening

The US capital area registered twice as many new COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared to the previous day as the region begins reopening from lockdowns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The US capital area registered twice as many new COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared to the previous day as the region begins reopening from lockdowns.

The entire region, comprising of Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, has registered 2,524 new COVID-19 cases and 118 related deaths in the last 24 hours, compared with 1,185 positive tests and 103 fatalities on Wednesday, official data revealed.

Maryland is now reporting 49,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,307 deaths, while Virginia has 41,401 cases and 1,338 mortalities, according to the states' health departments.

In Washington, the COVID-19 death toll jumped to 453, while overall positive cases reached 8,492, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.