US Capital Area Reports 1,516 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The US national capital area - comprising of Washington, DC and portions of the states of Maryland and Virginia - has reported 126 new cases and five new fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, local officials said on Friday.

"The District [of Columbia]'s reported data for Thursday, April 16, 2020 includes 126 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 2,476. The District reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths," Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

Maryland confirmed 788 new COVID-19 cases, Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said in a statement.

"The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting 11,572 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Number of deaths: 42," Hill said via Twitter.

Another 69 Maryland residents have died from complications, which may had been caused by the coronavirus, while 736 individuals have been released from isolation, Hall added.

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 7,491 COVID-19 cases and 231 deaths.