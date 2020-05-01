US Capital Area Reports 1,995 New COVID-19 Cases, 111 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths reported in the US capital area - comprising Washington, DC and portions of the states of Maryland and Virginia - continues to increase for a second day after a short break in the beginning of the week, local authorities said on Thursday.

The US capital area confirmed 1,995 new COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to officials.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 21,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have added 893 cases since yesterday," Kata Hall, spokesman for the governor, said.

The number of fatalities reached 1,047 as 93 people died because of reasons probably related to the COVID-19 infection, Hall added.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement that city authorities confirmed 19 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 224.

"The District [of Columbia]'s reported data for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 includes 217 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 4,323," Bowser added.

Virginia's Department of Health revealed new 885 positive cases and 30 deaths over the past 24 hour period, raising the total number of vases to 15,846 and deaths to 552.