US Capital Area Reports First Decline in COVID-19 Cases in Days - Official Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The US national capital area registered its first decline in COVID-19 cases in a few days, official data revealed on Friday.

The whole region, consisting of Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, reported 1,775 new cases and 90 related deaths, while a day before it registered 2,654 positive tests and 71 fatalities.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 44,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have added 893 cases since yesterday," the governor's office said on Twitter. The state's death toll reached 2,092, it added.

In Virginia, 34,950 COVID-19 cases and 1,267 related deaths have been registered since the beginning of the outbreak.

In Washington, the death toll jumped to 418, while the overall positive case total reached 7,893, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.