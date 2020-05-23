UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area Reports First Decline In COVID-19 Cases In Days - Official Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Capital Area Reports First Decline in COVID-19 Cases in Days - Official Data

The US national capital area registered its first decline in COVID-19 cases in a few days, official data revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The US national capital area registered its first decline in COVID-19 cases in a few days, official data revealed on Friday.

The whole region, consisting of Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, reported 1,775 new cases and 90 related deaths, while a day before it registered 2,654 positive tests and 71 fatalities.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 44,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have added 893 cases since yesterday," the governor's office said on Twitter. The state's death toll reached 2,092, it added.

In Virginia, 34,950 COVID-19 cases and 1,267 related deaths have been registered since the beginning of the outbreak.

In Washington, the death toll jumped to 418, while the overall positive case total reached 7,893, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Twitter Virginia

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

32 minutes ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

1 hour ago

Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.