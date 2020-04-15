UrduPoint.com
US Capital Area Reports Record 93 COIVD-19 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Officials

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:45 PM

The US national capital area comprising Washington, DC and portions of the states of Maryland and Virginia, has reported 93 novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths in the past 24 hours, local officials said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US national capital area comprising Washington, DC and portions of the states of Maryland and Virginia, has reported 93 novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths in the past 24 hours, local officials said on Wednesday.

The new fatalities brought the death toll in the region to 616 since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting 10,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. We have added 560 cases since yesterday.

Number of deaths: 349," Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and five additional COVID-19-related deaths.

"Tragically, 72 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said in a statement, adding that there are 2,197 people in Washington, DC that have contracted the virus.

Virginia has confirmed 6,500 COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths from the disease, the state Department of Health said.

