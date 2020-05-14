UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area Sees New Spike Of COVID-19 Cases After Period Of Decline - Officials

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:03 AM

US Capital Area Sees New Spike of COVID-19 Cases After Period of Decline - Officials

The US national capital area has registered a spike of new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after several days of decline, local officials said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The US national capital area has registered a spike of new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after several days of decline, local officials said on Wednesday.

Washington and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia jointly reported 1,796 new positive tests in 24 hours, compared with 1,514 cases on Tuesday. The overall case total exceeded 68,000, while the death toll reached 2,971.

Maryland registered more than half of both regional cases and fatalities related to the COVID-19. Governor Spokesperson Kata Hall said the state added 751 cases since yesterday while the number of deaths has reached 1,694.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser reported 99 new cases and 14 fatalities. The city now has 6,584 cases and 350 deaths.

Virginia to date has registered 26,746 cases and 927 deaths, adding 946 cases and 36 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bowser extended Washington's stay-at-home order through June 8. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan expected to announce partial easing of state's restrictions, excluding national capital's suburbs. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared similar measure on Monday.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Northam Virginia June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

6 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

1 hour ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.