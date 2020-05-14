US Capital Area Sees New Spike of COVID-19 Cases After Period of Decline - Officials

The US national capital area has registered a spike of new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after several days of decline, local officials said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The US national capital area has registered a spike of new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after several days of decline, local officials said on Wednesday.

Washington and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia jointly reported 1,796 new positive tests in 24 hours, compared with 1,514 cases on Tuesday. The overall case total exceeded 68,000, while the death toll reached 2,971.

Maryland registered more than half of both regional cases and fatalities related to the COVID-19. Governor Spokesperson Kata Hall said the state added 751 cases since yesterday while the number of deaths has reached 1,694.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser reported 99 new cases and 14 fatalities. The city now has 6,584 cases and 350 deaths.

Virginia to date has registered 26,746 cases and 927 deaths, adding 946 cases and 36 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bowser extended Washington's stay-at-home order through June 8. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan expected to announce partial easing of state's restrictions, excluding national capital's suburbs. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared similar measure on Monday.