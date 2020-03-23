UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Bars Access To Cherry Blossoms Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:01 PM

US Capital Bars Access to Cherry Blossoms Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Mayor

The US capital is barring access to iconic cherry trees blossoming in the center of the city amid the coronavirus outbreak, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US capital is barring access to iconic cherry trees blossoming in the center of the city amid the coronavirus outbreak, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Monday.

"The trees are indeed beautiful. We have been enjoying them for more than a hundred years and we will enjoy them again next year," Bowser said at a briefing. "Stay at home. You will not be able to get access. You will not have restaurants or bars or restrooms."

Thousands of cherry trees, an early 20th century gift from Japan, have reached their peak bloom and draw scores of admirers complicating authorities' efforts to enforce the social distancing discipline advertised as a key tool to curb the coronavirus spread.

Bowser suggested that people marvel the spectacle online this year.

"Enjoy the cherry blossoms from what the blossom organizers and the National Parks Service have put on the internet this year," she said.

On Sunday, when the mayor issued her first warning against visiting cherry blossoms locations, the city police closed adjacent streets for traffic, but the pedestrians were still free to approach the Tidal basin with its thousands of flowering trees.

"We are going to direct not just the police and the National Guard, but our park rangers and other DC personnel that we still have to help move along the crowds," Bowser said. "We are going to ask our teams to move along people who are not practicing social distancing."

Unlike some other US states, Washington, DC refrains from issuing "shelter in place" orders and still allows residents to go out for "essential activities."

"What we are telling people is to stay at home and only make essential trips and only get exercise and fresh air with your family," Bowser explained.

The US Capital has reported 116 confirmed coronavirus cases with two deaths and 17 recoveries. According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 35,000 confirmed disease cases across the country and 473 deaths from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Century Internet Rangers Police Washington Traffic Japan Sunday Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Jersey to Release Low-Level Offenders From Jai ..

2 minutes ago

DEWA encourages customers to turn off lights and a ..

18 minutes ago

Maryland Closes Non-Essential Businesses, Launches ..

2 minutes ago

Hearings on Assange's Extradition Could Be Postpon ..

2 minutes ago

Top UK Diplomat to Carry Out Prime Minister's Duti ..

2 minutes ago

DG ISPR says they never saw danger of Cornavirus i ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.