US Capital Bars Access to Cherry Blossoms Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US capital is barring access to iconic cherry trees blossoming in the center of the city amid the coronavirus outbreak, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Monday.

"The trees are indeed beautiful. We have been enjoying them for more than a hundred years and we will enjoy them again next year," Bowser said at a briefing. "Stay at home. You will not be able to get access. You will not have restaurants or bars or restrooms."

Thousands of cherry trees, an early 20th century gift from Japan, have reached their peak bloom and draw scores of admirers complicating authorities' efforts to enforce the social distancing discipline advertised as a key tool to curb the coronavirus spread.

Bowser suggested that people marvel the spectacle online this year.

"Enjoy the cherry blossoms from what the blossom organizers and the National Parks Service have put on the internet this year," she said.

On Sunday, when the mayor issued her first warning against visiting cherry blossoms locations, the city police closed adjacent streets for traffic, but the pedestrians were still free to approach the Tidal basin with its thousands of flowering trees.

"We are going to direct not just the police and the National Guard, but our park rangers and other DC personnel that we still have to help move along the crowds," Bowser said. "We are going to ask our teams to move along people who are not practicing social distancing."

Unlike some other US states, Washington, DC refrains from issuing "shelter in place" orders and still allows residents to go out for "essential activities."

"What we are telling people is to stay at home and only make essential trips and only get exercise and fresh air with your family," Bowser explained.

The US Capital has reported 116 confirmed coronavirus cases with two deaths and 17 recoveries. According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 35,000 confirmed disease cases across the country and 473 deaths from COVID-19.