US Capital City Council Passes Police Reform Measures Amid Protests - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The city council in the US capital has passed police reform measures in light of the social injustice protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, the Washington Post reported.

The Washington city council passed legislation on Tuesday that prohibits the hiring of police officers with a history of serious misconduct in other police departments and that requires the city to make public the identities of any officers who use force on citizens, the report said.

Moreover, the report said the legislation also bans the city's police department from using chemical irritants or rubber bullets to disperse peaceful protesters and prohibits police officers from using a neck restraint on individuals.

The legislation also removes the police union from having a role in the police disciplinary process, the report said.

These changes are only valid for 90 days but can be extended for up to 225 days, the report said. To make these reforms permanent, the city county will need to hold public hearings and vote again to adopt the measures, the report added.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he expected to sign legislation into law this week that would bring significant police reform to the state.

The governor said the state legislature is working on passing bills that will make disciplinary records of police officers transparent, ban chokeholds, give the state Attorney General authority to act as special prosecutor and punish false race-based 911 reports.