UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital City Council Passes Police Reform Measures Amid Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Capital City Council Passes Police Reform Measures Amid Protests - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The city council in the US capital has passed police reform measures in light of the social injustice protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, the Washington Post reported.

The Washington city council passed legislation on Tuesday that prohibits the hiring of police officers with a history of serious misconduct in other police departments and that requires the city to make public the identities of any officers who use force on citizens, the report said.

Moreover, the report said the legislation also bans the city's police department from using chemical irritants or rubber bullets to disperse peaceful protesters and prohibits police officers from using a neck restraint on individuals.

The legislation also removes the police union from having a role in the police disciplinary process, the report said.

These changes are only valid for 90 days but can be extended for up to 225 days, the report said. To make these reforms permanent, the city county will need to hold public hearings and vote again to adopt the measures, the report added.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he expected to sign legislation into law this week that would bring significant police reform to the state.

The governor said the state legislature is working on passing bills that will make disciplinary records of police officers transparent, ban chokeholds, give the state Attorney General authority to act as special prosecutor and punish false race-based 911 reports.

Related Topics

Police Governor Washington Vote George New York Post From

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.