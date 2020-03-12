US Capital Declares State of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak that has affected the city.

"Today I want to announce that I'm declaring both the state of emergency and a public health emergency in Washington, DC," Bowser said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"This is an administrative action largely. It will give me more authority to implement and fund the measures that we need to monitor a response to COVID-19 in our community."