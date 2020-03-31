UrduPoint.com
US Capital Expects Peak Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations In The First Week Of May - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Capital Expects Peak of COVID-19 Hospitalizations in the First Week of May - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US capital of Washington expects a peak of the coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the first week of May, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday.

"We want to have our capacity on line by the first week in May," Bowser told reporters.

City's authorities have different models of situation development and planning an increasing number of hospitalizations, she added.

As of Monday afternoon, Washington has 401 confirmed coronavirus cases.

