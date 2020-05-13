US Capital Extends Stay-at-Home Order Through June 8 - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The existing stay-at-home order for Washington, DC residents has been extended until June 8 due to the coronavirus (COIVD-19) outbreak, a situational update released on Mayor Muriel Bowser's website revealed on Wednesday.

"The District [of Columbia]'s stay-at-home order is extended through June 8, 2020," the situational update said.

The original stay-at-home order was set to expire on May 15.