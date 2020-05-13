UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Extends Stay-at-Home Order Through June 8 - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:25 PM

US Capital Extends Stay-at-Home Order Through June 8 - Mayor

The existing stay-at-home order for Washington, DC residents has been extended until June 8 due to the coronavirus (COIVD-19) outbreak, a situational update released on Mayor Muriel Bowser's website revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The existing stay-at-home order for Washington, DC residents has been extended until June 8 due to the coronavirus (COIVD-19) outbreak, a situational update released on Mayor Muriel Bowser's website revealed on Wednesday.

"The District [of Columbia]'s stay-at-home order is extended through June 8, 2020," the situational update said.

The original stay-at-home order was set to expire on May 15.

Related Topics

Washington May June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

43 minutes ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

58 minutes ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

1 hour ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

1 hour ago

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to &#039;Communi ..

1 hour ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.