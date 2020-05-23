UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Capital Has Highest COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Country - White House Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The US national capital has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate out of all cities in the country, White House task force coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters on Friday.

"The number one metro [area] with the highest positivity rate is the District of Columbia which includes Northern Virginia and Maryland Montgomery county and PG [Prince George's] county," Birx said at a White House briefing.

The capital is followed by Baltimore, Chicago and Minneapolis.

"These are the places where we have seen really a stalling or an increase of cases," she added.

Bird explained that high proportion of positive cases in the total number of people tested still means that the rates are under 20 percent.

"All the other metros... are below ten percent. We see this great progress across the board in the metro areas," she said.

