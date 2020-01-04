US Capital Has No Immediate Threats After Soleimani Killing - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The capital of the United States does not face immediate threats after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday.

"While there are no immediate threats to the District of Columbia, we remain vigilant," Bowser said on Twitter.

City authorities have maintained "close contact" with regional and Federal agencies to monitor the situation, she added.

Bowser urged Washingtonians to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Tensions are high across the middle East after the United States killed Soleimani in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad.

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday called on US citizens to depart Iraq as soon as possible.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement on Friday that the US authorities do not see credible threats to the American homeland after Soleimani killing.

Iran's National Security Council said in a statement it will respond to Soleimani death "at the right time and in the right place."