UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Has No Immediate Threats After Soleimani Killing - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Capital Has No Immediate Threats After Soleimani Killing - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The capital of the United States does not face immediate threats after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday.

"While there are no immediate threats to the District of Columbia, we remain vigilant," Bowser said on Twitter.

City authorities have maintained "close contact" with regional and Federal agencies to monitor the situation, she added.

Bowser urged Washingtonians to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Tensions are high across the middle East after the United States killed Soleimani in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad.

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday called on US citizens to depart Iraq as soon as possible.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement on Friday that the US authorities do not see credible threats to the American homeland after Soleimani killing.

Iran's National Security Council said in a statement it will respond to Soleimani death "at the right time and in the right place."

Related Topics

Washington Twitter Iraq Baghdad Columbia Chad United States Middle East Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

1 hour ago

Senate to meet on Monday

1 hour ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

49 minutes ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

49 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

49 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.