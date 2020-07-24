UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Imposes 14-Day Quarantine For Arrivals From High-Risk COVID-19 Areas - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Capital Imposes 14-Day Quarantine for Arrivals From High-Risk COVID-19 Areas - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Anyone who arrives to the US capital of Washington will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine if they arrive from an area highly impacted by the novel coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday.

"Beginning Monday, July 27, anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk area who was not traveling for essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days," Bowser said in a coronavirus situational update.

Local authorities will update the list of high-risk areas every two weeks, the report added.

The new order excludes people arriving from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia.

"High-risk areas are locations where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people," the report said.

Earlier this week, Bowser issued an order that requires each person age 3 and older to wear a mask outside the home. Violators could be fined up to $1,000.

On Friday, Washington, DC registered 78 new COVID-19 infections. The capital's seven-day average result jumped to 76, the highest level since June 8.

Related Topics

Washington Virginia June July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

1 minute ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

1 minute ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.