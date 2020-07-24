US Capital Imposes 14-Day Quarantine for Arrivals From High-Risk COVID-19 Areas - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Anyone who arrives to the US capital of Washington will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine if they arrive from an area highly impacted by the novel coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday.

"Beginning Monday, July 27, anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk area who was not traveling for essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days," Bowser said in a coronavirus situational update.

Local authorities will update the list of high-risk areas every two weeks, the report added.

The new order excludes people arriving from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia.

"High-risk areas are locations where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people," the report said.

Earlier this week, Bowser issued an order that requires each person age 3 and older to wear a mask outside the home. Violators could be fined up to $1,000.

On Friday, Washington, DC registered 78 new COVID-19 infections. The capital's seven-day average result jumped to 76, the highest level since June 8.