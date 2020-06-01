US Capital Imposes 2-Day Curfew After Protests Turn Violent - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A two-day curfew has been imposed in the Washington, DC starting on Monday evening after protests regarding the death of African American George Floyd in police custody turned violent, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) A two-day curfew has been imposed in the Washington, DC starting on Monday evening after protests regarding the death of African American George Floyd in police custody turned violent, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

"Tonight's curfew will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will run for two days," Bowser said during a press briefing.