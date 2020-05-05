UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital, Maryland Register Decline In New COVID-19 Cases For Second Day - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:18 PM

US Capital, Maryland Register Decline in New COVID-19 Cases for Second Day - Officials

The US national capital and neighboring state of Maryland have registered a slight decline in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for the second day in a row, but total numbers remain high, local officials said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The US national capital and neighboring state of Maryland have registered a slight decline in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for the second day in a row, but total numbers remain high, local officials said on Tuesday.

"We have added 709 cases since yesterday," Maryland Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter, while 2 days ago the state had almost 1,000 cases.

Washington has reported 152 new cases, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement, which is less than 219 additional positive tests on Sunday.

Virginia - another US state comprising national capital area, reported a decline of new cases number in 24 hours - 764 against 821 on Monday. The Department of Health registered 20,256 COVID-19 cases and 713 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maryland confirmed 27,117 cases and 1,290 deaths, while Washington registered 5,322 positive tests and 264 fatalities, officials added.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in the states of Maryland and Virginia are within Washington's suburbs.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Twitter Virginia Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

3 minutes ago

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

18 minutes ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

1 hour ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

1 hour ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

1 hour ago

Food and beverage facilities should coordinate wit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.