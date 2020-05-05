US Capital, Maryland Register Decline in New COVID-19 Cases for Second Day - Officials

The US national capital and neighboring state of Maryland have registered a slight decline in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for the second day in a row, but total numbers remain high, local officials said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The US national capital and neighboring state of Maryland have registered a slight decline in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for the second day in a row, but total numbers remain high, local officials said on Tuesday.

"We have added 709 cases since yesterday," Maryland Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter, while 2 days ago the state had almost 1,000 cases.

Washington has reported 152 new cases, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement, which is less than 219 additional positive tests on Sunday.

Virginia - another US state comprising national capital area, reported a decline of new cases number in 24 hours - 764 against 821 on Monday. The Department of Health registered 20,256 COVID-19 cases and 713 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maryland confirmed 27,117 cases and 1,290 deaths, while Washington registered 5,322 positive tests and 264 fatalities, officials added.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in the states of Maryland and Virginia are within Washington's suburbs.