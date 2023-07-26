US Capital Mayor Activates Hot Advisory Due to High Temperatures - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, activated hot weather emergency on Wednesday due to the high temperatures in the US capital.

"A Hot Weather Emergency has been activated for Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30," Bowser said in a statement.

She urged residents are urged to stay cool and hydrated.

Mayor also asked to check on seniors, unsheltered residents, and other vulnerable neighbors.

Washington authorities called on people to use special cooling centers across the city if necessary.

They also said that special cooling buses will be deployed throughout the District.

US National Weather Service warned on Wednesday that hot temperatures are forming in different parts of the country.

"Summer heat wave builds across the central and eastern US and excessive heat continues in the Southwest," it said in a statement.

During the next three days, it is expected to be 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celcius) in Washington, DC, declining to 81 F (28 C) on Sunday.