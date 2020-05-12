UrduPoint.com
US Capital Metro May Resume Full Service In Spring Of 2021 Under Proposed 3-Phase Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) should resume full service of the US capital's metro system - which was closed under the measures taken to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) - in the spring of 2021, according the WMATA plan obtained by Sputnik on Monday.

The plan to resume full service of the Washington's metro system is set to be presented to the WMATA board of Director on May 14 and includes three phases: stabilization, managed re-entry and recovery.

The first phase concerning stabilization should start later in May, according to the plan.

"Stabilization is similar to the current phase of pandemic service, with some improvements in bus service," the plan said.

The first phase calls for 20 minutes time distance between trains, limited service hours and the closure of some stations.

"The plan provides sufficient capacity to accommodate approximately 40,000 daily Metrorail trips and 85,000 daily Metrobus trips while social distancing," the plan said.

WMATA plans to enter the second phase sometime between August and October.

"With protection measures in place, we anticipate a stabilization of Metro's workforce such that most (80 percent) workers are reliably available for duty," the plan said.

This phase calls for the reducing the time distance between trains to 10 minutes and providing capacity of up to 200,000 daily rail trips.

During the third phase, which may tentatively start next spring, WMATA said it hopes the metro system will return to the pre-COVID-19 levels of activity and normal service will be restored.

WMATA has been widely criticized for poor service and maintenance as well as for questionable safety practices on the Washington metro and buses that have resulted in numerous incidents and a reduced number of passengers.

