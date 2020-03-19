UrduPoint.com
US Capital Needs Federal Government Support To Provide COVID-19 Resources - Mayor Bowser

Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

US Capital Needs Federal Government Support to Provide COVID-19 Resources - Mayor Bowser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday that the US capital and other jurisdictions in the United States need urgent Federal government support to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The federal government is really taking charge of a lot of the supply chains. We need them to make these resources available to cities and states," Bowser told NBC.

The mayor confirmed that there are 39 case of infection with the COVID-19 in Washington and increased testing will provide additional information as results arrive.

"We know that more people are tested. We see more results come in," Bowser said.

Asked whether the residents in the US capital may be ordered to shelter in place, Bowser said the authorities are taking all the necessary steps to address the COVID-19 outbreak, but reiterated it is important for the federal government to continue to step up its efforts.

