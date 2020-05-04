US Capital, Neighboring States Report 1,921 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 Deaths - Officials

UrduPoint.com
Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Washington, DC and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia have reported new 1,921 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 75 COVID-19-related fatalities, local officials said on Monday.

Total overall number of COVID-19 cases in the region has exceeded 51,000 and the death toll has increased to 2,158.

Kate Hill, spokesperson for the Maryland governor, said the state remains most affected in the region with 26,408 COVID-19 cases and 1,216 deaths.

"We have added 946 cases since yesterday. Number of probable deaths: 101," Hill said via Twitter.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said that total number of infected people in the US capital has increased to 5,170 and confirmed seven new COVID-19-related deaths, including of a 101-year-old male.

"Tragically, 258 District [of Columbia] residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said in a statement.

Virginia authorities have confirmed 821 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in past 24 hours, the state's Department of Health said, adding that the total number of cases has increased to 19,492 cases and total the number of fatalities has risen to 684.

Most of Virginia's cases have been recorded in its suburbs which border Washington, DC according to the state authorities-provided data.

