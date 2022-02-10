US Capital Police Says Investigating Bomb Threats in 4 High Schools

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is probing a series of new bomb threats in at least four high schools in the US capital amid a spike in such incidents this week, the MPD said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is probing a series of new bomb threats in at least four high schools in the US capital amid a spike in such incidents this week, the MPD said on Thursday.

"MPD is currently investigating threats at the following schools: H.D. Woodson High School, McKinley Tech High School, IDEA Public Charter School, Cesar Chavez Public Charter School," the police department said via Twitter.

The news come amid a surge in bomb threats made via telephone in the US capital this week. On Wednesday, MPD said it was responding to eight bomb threats and was evacuating public and charter schools.

The eight schools that received security threats on Wednesday included Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School, according to the MPD.

Dunbar High School received a bomb threat on Tuesday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was visiting the school during the time of the security threat, had to be escorted out by the US Secret Service.