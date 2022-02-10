UrduPoint.com

US Capital Police Says Investigating Bomb Threats In 4 High Schools

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 11:09 PM

US Capital Police Says Investigating Bomb Threats in 4 High Schools

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is probing a series of new bomb threats in at least four high schools in the US capital amid a spike in such incidents this week, the MPD said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is probing a series of new bomb threats in at least four high schools in the US capital amid a spike in such incidents this week, the MPD said on Thursday.

"MPD is currently investigating threats at the following schools: H.D. Woodson High School, McKinley Tech High School, IDEA Public Charter School, Cesar Chavez Public Charter School," the police department said via Twitter.

The news come amid a surge in bomb threats made via telephone in the US capital this week. On Wednesday, MPD said it was responding to eight bomb threats and was evacuating public and charter schools.

The eight schools that received security threats on Wednesday included Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School, according to the MPD.

Dunbar High School received a bomb threat on Tuesday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was visiting the school during the time of the security threat, had to be escorted out by the US Secret Service.

Related Topics

Police Washington Twitter Theodore

Recent Stories

One COVID patient dies, 312 test positive in Hyder ..

One COVID patient dies, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

39 seconds ago
 Biden Approval Dips Among Black Christians, Religi ..

Biden Approval Dips Among Black Christians, Religiously Unaffiliated - Poll

41 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Di Maio Discuss Security Guarantees, Asses ..

Lavrov, Di Maio Discuss Security Guarantees, Assessments by NATO, US

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA's A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA's Abha Airport

46 seconds ago
 IMF to Conduct Virtual Mission to Tunisia February ..

IMF to Conduct Virtual Mission to Tunisia February 14-22 - Spokesperson

5 minutes ago
 Burkinese Constitutional Council Recognizes Coup's ..

Burkinese Constitutional Council Recognizes Coup's Leader as President

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>