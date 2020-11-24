UrduPoint.com
US Capital Re-Imposes Strict Coronavirus Measures, Limits Mass Gatherings

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued guidance to re-impose strict coronavirus measures, including new limits on mass gathering on Monday, as the number of infection cases in the region continue to grow significantly.

Washington, DC and neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia have reported 5,039 residents that have tested positive for the coronavirus in past 24 hours.

The new measures will go in effect on Wednesday, November 25, a day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"The limit for outdoor gatherings is reduced from 50 to 25 people.

Indoor gatherings may not exceed ten people," the guidance said.

Houses or worship are exempt if they invite up to 50 people, but not more than 50 percent of their capacity, the guidance also said.

Restaurants may stay open until midnight but should end all indoor alcohol services by 10:00 p.m., while since December 14 they must limit maximum audience from 50 percent to 25 percent, the guidance added.

The local authorities said they "strongly encourage" non-essential businesses to continue teleworking.

