US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - Health Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A 59-year-old man is the first victim of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Washington, DC, the local Department of Health said in a statement on Friday.

"The Department of Health announces the first death in the District [of Columbia] due to coronavirus," the statement said.

The person, who had underlying health conditions, was hospitalized last week with fever and cough, the statement added.