US Capital Requests Cancellation Of Public Gatherings Through January 24 - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:27 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Washington, DC has asked the Federal authorities to cancel all permits for public gatherings in the US capital through the presidential inauguration following last week's Capitol unrest, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Monday.

"I am requesting that the Secretary of the Department of Interior cancel any and all Public Gathering Permits in the District of Columbia and deny any applications for Public Gathering Permits during the period of January 11-24, 2021," Bowser said in a press briefing.

She encouraged Americans to participate in Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 "virtually."

