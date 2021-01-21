UrduPoint.com
US Capital Requests National Guard To Stay Until January 30 For Biden Address To Congress

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Washington, DC authorities said on Thursday that they have requested the National Guard support through January 30 to secure US President Joe Biden's address to Congress.

"Because we do anticipate that there will be another national special security event occurring the joint session of Congress, on behalf of the Metropolitan Police Department we have made a request for continued National Guard support with traffic management and crowd control through January 30," Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Christopher Rodriguez told reporters.

Rodriguez also said the out of state National Guard troops will begin leaving the US capital as soon as Thursday.

More Stories From World

