US Capital to Announce New Terms of Stay-at-Home Order This Week - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The US capital later this week will announce whether to extend the current stay-at-home pandemic restrictions, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Monday.

"We will do it this week," Bowser said regarding the order which expires on May 15.

The mayor said reopening the economy too soon could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

She urged residents to continue social distancing and abiding by other safety measures.

"We have not seen a steady decrease in a number of cases," Bowser said.

She cautioned that local authorities expect a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations later this month.

As of Monday morning, Washington registered 6,389 COVID-19 cases and 328 deaths, including 117 cases and 5 fatalities in last 24 hours.