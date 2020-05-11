UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital To Announce New Terms Of Stay-at-Home Order This Week - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Capital to Announce New Terms of Stay-at-Home Order This Week - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The US capital later this week will announce whether to extend the current stay-at-home pandemic restrictions, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Monday.

"We will do it this week," Bowser said regarding the order which expires on May 15.

The mayor said reopening the economy too soon could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

She urged residents to continue social distancing and abiding by other safety measures.

"We have not seen a steady decrease in a number of cases," Bowser said.

She cautioned that local authorities expect a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations later this month.

As of Monday morning, Washington registered 6,389 COVID-19 cases and 328 deaths, including 117 cases and 5 fatalities in last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Washington Lead May

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports reveal extensive efforts to com ..

47 minutes ago

Canada ties coronavirus help to climate goals

9 minutes ago

1 PO arrested wanted in scores of robberies in Raw ..

9 minutes ago

SOPs being implemented strictly: Deputy Commission ..

9 minutes ago

Atalanta teenage midfielder Rinaldi dies from brai ..

9 minutes ago

Only Between 1-10% of People Tested for COVID-19 S ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.