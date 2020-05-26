US Capital to Announce Reopening Plans on Wednesday - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The US national capital area has reached 13 days of sustained decrease in community spread of the novel coronavirus disease cases (COVID-19) and expects to announce economy reopening plans on May 27 if the trend proceeds, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are now at thirteen days of sustained decline," Bowser said during a press briefing. "We hope that the trends will continue, and tomorrow we will be able to provide next steps on Phase 1 opening to be effective on May 29."

City authorities hoped to reach the 14 days of decrease several days earlier but an unexpected spike of new COVID-19 cases forced them to change those calculations, she added.

Speaking of the coronavirus daily update, the mayor said the District reported 109 new cases and no additional COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The JUS capital's overall death toll due to the COVID-19 remains at 440, while total positive cases jumped to 8.334. Bowser noted.

The state of Maryland remains the part of the US capital area most affected by the pandemic, accounting for more than half of the entire region's tally.

"The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting 47,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have added 535 cases since yesterday. Number of deaths: 2,217," the governor's office said via Twitter.

The Commonwealth of Virginia has reported 39,342 cases and 1,236 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, state Department of Health said.