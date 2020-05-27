US Capital to Begin Reopening May 29 as Mayor Bowser Lifts Stay-at-Home Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday that she is lifting the stay-at-home order implemented to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and added that the US capital will start a gradual reopening of its economy in two days.

"Today, I will be signing a mayor's order that will lift the stay-at-home order. Beginning Friday, May 29, we will move into Phase One of reopening," Bowser said during press briefing.

Bowser pointed out the US capital has reached one of its major goals - the sustained decline in novel coronavirus transmissions for a period of 14 days.

"This decline was one of the metrics we established for moving into Phase One, and now we have reached it along with other metrics," Bowser said.

The mayor explained during Phase One of reopening, the so-called "non-essential" stores will be allowed to operate with curbside or front door pickups, restaurants can work as outdoor diners and barbershops can serve customers by appointment only.

Bowser encouraged residents to continue teleworking during the first phase of the recovery and reiterated that gatherings of more than ten people are still prohibited.

The mayor also said that schools, recreation centers - including team sports - and other "non-essential" indoor facilities must remain closed.

The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus in the city has increased to 8,406 with 445 deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).