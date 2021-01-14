WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Washington, DC metro authorities decided to close 13 stations several days before President-elect Joseph Biden inauguration, the transportation administration said in a statement.

The closures will continue from January 15 to January 21, and trains will work on a special schedule, it noted.

In addition, 26 bus routes will be detoured around the expanded security perimeter, the statement added.

Biden's inauguration will take place on January 20.

At least 5 people died in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by angry mobs backing claims by outgoing President Donald Trump that massive electoral fraud robbed him of re-election.