US Capital to Discuss July 4 Celebrations With Federal Government - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The authorities of Washington, DC are discussing possible Fourth of July celebrations in the city with the Federal government amid concerns related to the COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Independence Day parade already has been canceled several weeks ago. Our big concern is how to manage fireworks, and we continue to with the US Department of Interior on that," Bowser told reporters.

On Tuesday, US Congressmen from the neighboring states of Virginia and Maryland sent a letter to the secretaries on defense and interior expressing their concerns over US President Donald Trump's plans to hold a military parade and "Salute to America" rally in the capital on July 4.

Bowser said she does not know details of the "Salute to America" parade, when asked whether her government plans to stop that event.

"I am hopeful that we will arrive at a situation that is going to be safest for Washington, DC and any visitors," Mayor noted.

District authorities discussed upcoming events with the Pentagon, police and other federal and local agencies, she added.

On Tuesday, Bowser said that Washington will not allow any parades during Phase One of recovery.