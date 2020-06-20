US Capital to Enter Phase 2 of Reopening on June 22 - Mayor

Washington, DC will enter on June 22 the second phase of reopening the US capital by further relaxing and eliminating measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Washington, DC will enter on June 22 the second phase of reopening the US capital by further relaxing and eliminating measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday.

"Today, I am announcing Phase Two will begin on Monday, June 22, 2020, allowing certain businesses to reopen and activities to resume under specified conditions," Bowser said via Twitter.

Bowser noted that the US capital has experienced 15 days of sustained decrease in novel coronavirus cases during Phase One of the reopening.

Phase Two allows mass gathering of up to 50 people and so-called "non-essential" retail businesses to accept customers inside their stores at no more than 50 percent of capacity. In addition, playgrounds, nail salons, gyms and other facilities are also allowed to open with certain restrictions.

Bowser encouraged people to continue teleworking and taking precautions, including wearing masks, washing their hands often and social distancing.