UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital To Enter Phase 2 Of Reopening On June 22 - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:59 AM

US Capital to Enter Phase 2 of Reopening on June 22 - Mayor

Washington, DC will enter on June 22 the second phase of reopening the US capital by further relaxing and eliminating measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Washington, DC will enter on June 22 the second phase of reopening the US capital by further relaxing and eliminating measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday.

"Today, I am announcing Phase Two will begin on Monday, June 22, 2020, allowing certain businesses to reopen and activities to resume under specified conditions," Bowser said via Twitter.

Bowser noted that the US capital has experienced 15 days of sustained decrease in novel coronavirus cases during Phase One of the reopening.

Phase Two allows mass gathering of up to 50 people and so-called "non-essential" retail businesses to accept customers inside their stores at no more than 50 percent of capacity. In addition, playgrounds, nail salons, gyms and other facilities are also allowed to open with certain restrictions.

Bowser encouraged people to continue teleworking and taking precautions, including wearing masks, washing their hands often and social distancing.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

31 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.