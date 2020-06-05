US Capital to Lift Curfew Tonight - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US capital will not impose a curfew on Thursday night, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

"We will not impose a curfew tonight," Bowser said during a press briefing.

The announcement comes after multiple days of curfews were imposed due to riots after an African American man died in police custody in Minnesota last week.