US Capital To Lift Curfew Tonight - Mayor

Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

US Capital to Lift Curfew Tonight - Mayor

The US capital will not impose a curfew on Thursday night, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US capital will not impose a curfew on Thursday night, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

"We will not impose a curfew tonight," Bowser said during a press briefing.

The announcement comes after multiple days of curfews were imposed due to riots after an African American man died in police custody in Minnesota last week.



