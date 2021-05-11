UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital To Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions On May 21 - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:04 AM

US Capital to Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions on May 21 - Mayor

Washington, DC will lift most COVID-19-related restrictions on May 21 and the remainder will be lifted on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Washington, DC will lift most COVID-19-related restrictions on May 21 and the remainder will be lifted on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday.

"On Friday, May 21, we will be turning on substantially more activity in the District [of Columbia]," Bowser said.

"We anticipate, three weeks following that, on June 11, that we will be able to turn up activity in the district all the way. So, restrictions on public and commercial activity, including capacity limits, types of activities and time restrictions, will be lifted, except for bars, nightclubs and large sport and entertainment venues where we will have a capacity limit until June 11."

Related Topics

Washington May June All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food ..

2 hours ago

Biden to Reenforce Rules Denying Government Assist ..

1 minute ago

Motorway Police reunions 13-year old girl with her ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.