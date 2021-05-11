US Capital to Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions on May 21 - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Washington, DC will lift most COVID-19-related restrictions on May 21 and the remainder will be lifted on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday.

"On Friday, May 21, we will be turning on substantially more activity in the District [of Columbia]," Bowser said.

"We anticipate, three weeks following that, on June 11, that we will be able to turn up activity in the district all the way. So, restrictions on public and commercial activity, including capacity limits, types of activities and time restrictions, will be lifted, except for bars, nightclubs and large sport and entertainment venues where we will have a capacity limit until June 11."