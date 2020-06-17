UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Capital to Start Phase 2 of Reopening June 22 Amid Decreasing Coronavirus Cases - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Washington, DC will likely to start Phase 2 of reopening beginning on June 22 as the trend of decreasing novel coronavirus cases continues, Mayor Muriel Bowser said during press briefing on Wednesday.

"I expect that, if we continue to trend this way, I will make these guidelines in Phase 2 effective Monday," Bowser told reporters.

Bowser pointed out that the US capital has experienced 13 days of sustained decrease in the number of novel coronavirus during the Phase 1 of the reopening.

Speaking about new rules during Phase 2,

The mayor said mass gatherings of up to 50 people will now allowed in Washington, DC, but emphasized that gatherings of larger crowds remain prohibited.

Bowser said so-called "non-essential" retail businesses may accept customers inside at no more than 50 percent of capacity, while restaurants can offer indoor services with some limitations.

In addition, playgrounds, nail salons, gyms and health clubs will open with certain restrictions, while houses of worship can start indoor services with no more than 100 believers or 50 percent of capacity, she said.

Bowser encouraged people continue teleworking and taking precautions, including wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the local authorities reported 29 new coronavirus cases and 3 virus-associated deaths in Washington, DC over the past 24 hours. On Monday, the number of reported new cases 19.

