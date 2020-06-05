UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Wants Out Of State Troops To Leave City - Mayor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City - Mayor

The US capital wants to see out of state military leave the city, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US capital wants to see out of state military leave the city, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Thursday.

"The very first thing is we want troops from out of state out of Washington, DC," Bowser said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Washington From

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

1 hour ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

2 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

3 minutes ago

Hungu Police foiled an attempt of smuggling

3 minutes ago

Buzdar condoles with Sardar Rahim Bux over death o ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.