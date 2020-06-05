US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City - Mayor

The US capital wants to see out of state military leave the city, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US capital wants to see out of state military leave the city, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Thursday.

"The very first thing is we want troops from out of state out of Washington, DC," Bowser said during a press briefing.