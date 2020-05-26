UrduPoint.com
US Capital Will Not Allow July 4th Parades During Phase One Of Reopening - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Capital Will Not Allow July 4th Parades During Phase One of Reopening - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The US capital's city government will not allow Fourth of July parades during phase one of the economic reopening, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will not be issuing any permits for parades in Phase One [of recovery plan]," Bowser said during a press briefing when asked whether parade activities will be suspended during Independence Day.

The US capital expects to start a gradual reopening of the economy beginning May 29, Bowser added, assuming the covid-19 case count does not spike again.

This will include easing of limitations for restaurants and some other businesses, she added.

