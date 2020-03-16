(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The rector of Episcopal Christ Church Georgetown Timothy Cole, who became the first confirmed patient with the coronavirus decease (COVID-19) in Washington, remains in the hospital in stable condition, church spokesperson Rob Volmer told Sputnik on Monday.

"Our rector is in stable condition at Georgetown University hospital in the intensive care unit," Volmer said.

Five other people, including an organist and four parishioners, who also tested positive, are in stable condition, he added.

"Some of them are at home in isolation with mild symptoms, which do not require hospitalization," Volmer said.

The church remains closed since the beginning of the outbreak. Volmer expressed doubts that it will be opened by April 12 when Western Christians celebrate Eastern.

"It does not look that we will be opened for several more weeks," he said.

Volmer noted that church activists established good communication between parishioners through phone calls, emails and social media.

"The response has been very nice," he said. "We have come together as a group like never before. It has actually brought us closer together."

Washington authorities said there are 18 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the city, as of Sunday.