US Capital's Indoor Mask Mandate To Be 'Dialed Back' On March 1 - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 10:19 PM

The US capital's coronavirus indoor mask mandate will be scaled back on March 1, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday

"The expiration of the indoor mask mandate will happen on February 28, and as of March 1, the District's indoor mask requirements will be dialed back," Bowser said during a press conference.

The indoor mask mandate in DC will no longer apply to restaurants and bars, gyms, entertainment venues, places of worship, grocery stores, businesses, city government offices with no public interaction, Bowser said.

However, the mayor said masks will still be required in private businesses that decide to leave the indoor mask mandate in place, as well as in nursing homes, healthcare facilities, schools, public transportation, and other local government facilities where employees interact with each other and the public.

Bowser said that since the height of the Omicron wave that hit DC in December, cases have dropped more than 90% and there's also been a reduction in hospitalizations following additional measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the disease.

