US Capitol Attack Suspect Identified as 25-Year-Old Noah Green From Indiana - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The suspect in the latest Capitol attack that left himself and a police officer dead has been identified as 25-year-old Noah Green of the state of Indiana, NBC news reported citing four law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation on Friday.

NBC's Pete Williams said in a broadcast report that Green may have lived in Virginia and in a Facebook post said he was a follower of the Nation of islam.

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in earlier remarks that two individuals died in the Capitol attack, including the suspect and a police officer who was injured in the incident.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said during the press conference that the attack does not appear to be terrorism-related, but the investigation is ongoing and investigators will continue to see if there are any links to terrorism.

Contee added that there appears to be no ongoing threat directed at the US Capitol following the attack.