UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capitol Attack Suspect Identified As 25-Year-Old Noah Green From Indiana - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Capitol Attack Suspect Identified as 25-Year-Old Noah Green From Indiana - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The suspect in the latest Capitol attack that left himself and a police officer dead has been identified as 25-year-old Noah Green of the state of Indiana, NBC news reported citing four law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation on Friday.

NBC's Pete Williams said in a broadcast report that Green may have lived in Virginia and in a Facebook post said he was a follower of the Nation of islam.

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in earlier remarks that two individuals died in the Capitol attack, including the suspect and a police officer who was injured in the incident.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said during the press conference that the attack does not appear to be terrorism-related, but the investigation is ongoing and investigators will continue to see if there are any links to terrorism.

Contee added that there appears to be no ongoing threat directed at the US Capitol following the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Facebook Died Virginia May Post

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

2 hours ago

Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet

1 hour ago

19 Ramazan bazaars to be established in Faisalabad ..

1 hour ago

Emergency Teams Transport 2 People Injured in Atta ..

1 hour ago

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

2 hours ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.