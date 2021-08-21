UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Bomb Threat Suspect Charged With Threat To Use WMD - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Capitol Bomb Threat Suspect Charged With Threat to Use WMD - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The suspect in Thursday's bomb threat incident near the Capitol in Washington is facing charges for threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, as well as use or attempted use of an explosive device, an NBC court reporter said via Twitter on Friday.

Floyd Ray Rosenberry of Grover, North Carolina will be held in jail until trial, Scott MacFarlane said via Twitter, adding that he will also be screened for competency ahead of his trial.

  Rosenberry on Thursday engaged in an hours-long standoff with police before surrendering without incident. The bomb threat forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings, including three Congressional office buildings.

Related Topics

Police Washington Jail Twitter Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Moscow Court Sentences Navalny's Ally to 12 Months ..

Moscow Court Sentences Navalny's Ally to 12 Months of Travel Curbs

5 seconds ago
 Ukraine to Spend $7.5Bln on Missile Armament by 20 ..

Ukraine to Spend $7.5Bln on Missile Armament by 2031 - Security Council Chief

7 seconds ago
 PTI govt to control inflation, provide relief to m ..

PTI govt to control inflation, provide relief to masses: Ali Muhammad

8 seconds ago
 PQA starts Corona vaccination drive through MVT

PQA starts Corona vaccination drive through MVT

10 seconds ago
 Dutch envoy calls on air chief, lauds PAF personne ..

Dutch envoy calls on air chief, lauds PAF personnel's professionalism

14 seconds ago
 Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening P ..

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening Political Advisers on Ukraine N ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.