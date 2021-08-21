UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Bomb Threat Suspect Charged With Threat To Use WMD - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Capitol Bomb Threat Suspect Charged With Threat to Use WMD - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The suspect in Thursday's bomb threat incident near the Capitol in Washington is facing charges for threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, as well as use or attempted use of an explosive device, an NBC court reporter said via Twitter on Friday.

Floyd Ray Rosenberry of Grover, North Carolina will be held in jail until trial, Scott MacFarlane said via Twitter, adding that he will also be screened for competency ahead of his trial.

  Rosenberry on Thursday engaged in an hours-long standoff with police before surrendering without incident. The bomb threat forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings, including three Congressional office buildings.

Related Topics

Police Washington Jail Twitter Weapon Court

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From T ..

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

12 minutes ago
 Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedo ..

Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

12 minutes ago
 Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-s ..

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-sharing deal

30 minutes ago
 WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

30 minutes ago
 Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in ..

Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.