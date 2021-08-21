US Capitol Bomb Threat Suspect Charged With Threat to Use WMD - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The suspect in Thursday's bomb threat incident near the Capitol in Washington is facing charges for threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, as well as use or attempted use of an explosive device, an NBC court reporter said via Twitter on Friday.

Floyd Ray Rosenberry of Grover, North Carolina will be held in jail until trial, Scott MacFarlane said via Twitter, adding that he will also be screened for competency ahead of his trial.

Rosenberry on Thursday engaged in an hours-long standoff with police before surrendering without incident. The bomb threat forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings, including three Congressional office buildings.