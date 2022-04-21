UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Complex Evacuated After Tracking Nearby Jet, But No Ongoing Threat - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US Capitol Complex Evacuated After Tracking Nearby Jet, But No Ongoing Threat - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The US Capitol Complex was evacuated by authorities out of an abundance of caution due to the activity of a nearby aircraft, the US Capitol Police said in a statement.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," USCP said via Twitter on Wednesday.

USCP released an earlier statement ordering the evacuation of the Capitol, its visitor center, congressional office buildings, the library of Congress and other nearby buildings due to a "probable threat to the Capitol Complex" posed by an aircraft being tracked.

The evacuation was prompted by a single engine aircraft with parachutists participating in a Washington Nationals baseball game, CNN reported, citing two people directly familiar with the matter.

Related Topics

Police Washington Twitter Congress

Recent Stories

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

3 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

3 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

4 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

5 hours ago
 Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over ..

Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over Russia's Participation - State ..

5 hours ago
 Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Re ..

Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Recovery Program for Ukrainian T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.