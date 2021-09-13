US Capitol Fence To Be Erected Again 'Day Or Two' Before Pro-January 6 Riot Rally - Chief
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The US Capitol fence is set to be erected again days before next week's demonstration in support of the January 6 rioters, new US Capitol Police chief Tom Manger said on Monday.
"The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after," he said.