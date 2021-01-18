US Capitol Goes Into Lockdown Over Unidentified Threat - Reports

The US Capitol was put under lockdown over an unidentified threat, nearly two weeks after supporters of outgoing president stormed the area, US media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The US Capitol was put under lockdown over an unidentified threat, nearly two weeks after supporters of outgoing president stormed the area, US media reported on Monday.

US Capitol staff were sent a message telling them to stay inside because of "external security threat" and to "seek cover" if they found themselves outside, the NBC news reported.

Some Twitter users reported seeing smoke rising in the area.