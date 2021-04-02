UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capitol On Lockdown Due To 'External Security Threat' - Congressional Staffer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:08 PM

US Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security Threat' - Congressional Staffer

The US Capitol is on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an outside security threat in the area, according to a congressional staffer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The US Capitol is on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an outside security threat in the area, according to a congressional staffer.

"Capitol: Due to an external security threat located [at] US Capitol [All] Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time," Capitol police said in a statement

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

38 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

38 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Withou ..

38 minutes ago

US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful ..

1 hour ago

US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Dir ..

1 hour ago

Moscow on China's Middle East Initiative: Beijing' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.