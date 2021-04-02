US Capitol On Lockdown Due To 'External Security Threat' - Congressional Staffer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:08 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The US Capitol is on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an outside security threat in the area, according to a congressional staffer.
"Capitol: Due to an external security threat located [at] US Capitol [All] Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time," Capitol police said in a statement