US Capitol Police 457 Officers Short, Plans To Hire Hundreds More Over Next 3 Years- Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 10:30 PM

The US Capitol police is currently experiencing a shortage of 457 officers and is planning to hire 280 officers this year and additional 280 over the next three years to provide sufficient security to Congress and its members, Chief Tom Manger said on Wednesday

"We are going to hire 280 officers this year. Our intent is to hire 280 police officers for the next three years. That will get us ahead of attrition and my hope is that will get us to where we need to be in terms of staffing," Manger said during a US Senate hearing. "We are 457 (officers) short."

Manger said US Capitol police today is better equipped and trained to repel potential attacks on Congress and its members than it was a year ago.

Staff shortage remains the main challenge for the Capitol police, but a number of steps undertaken have helped prevent staff attrition, including retention bonuses and hazard pay for anyone who was protecting the premises during January 6 events last year.

On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol complex in protest of lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election from several US states that former President Donald Trump claimed were fraudulent. The breach resulted in the killing by police of an unarmed protester as well as other injuries to demonstrators and officers.

